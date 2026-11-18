The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the MAH MCA CET 2027 syllabus and marking scheme for admission to Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes for the 2027-28 academic year. Candidates preparing for the entrance examination can check the syllabus and examination pattern through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.
According to the official syllabus, MAH MCA CET 2027 will comprise 100 multiple-choice questions carrying 200 marks. The examination will be conducted online in English, with a duration of 90 minutes.
The question paper will consist of four sections: Mathematics and Statistics, Logical and Abstract Reasoning, English Comprehension and Verbal Ability, and Computer Concepts.
Mathematics and Statistics and Logical and Abstract Reasoning will carry the highest weightage, accounting for 60 marks each. English Comprehension and Verbal Ability and Computer Concepts will carry 40 marks each. Each question will carry two marks, with four answer options. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.
The Mathematics and Statistics section will cover topics up to the Class 12 level, including Algebra, Coordinate Geometry, Differential Equations, Trigonometry, Probability and Statistics, Arithmetic, Set Theory, Functions and Mensuration.
Logical and Abstract Reasoning will assess candidates' ability to analyse information, understand logical situations and solve problems based on the given facts.
English Comprehension and Verbal Ability will include questions on grammar, vocabulary, comprehension, synonyms, antonyms, sentence correction and jumbled paragraphs.
The Computer Concepts section will cover computer organisation, CPU, memory, input and output devices, data representation, binary arithmetic, Boolean algebra, digital logic, data structures, computer programming and operating systems.
Candidates are advised to refer to the official syllabus while preparing for the examination, particularly the Mathematics and Statistics and Logical Reasoning sections, which together account for 120 of the 200 marks.
The detailed MAH MCA CET 2027 syllabus and marking scheme are available on the Maharashtra CET Cell website.