The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the MAH MCA CET 2027 syllabus and marking scheme for admission to Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes for the 2027-28 academic year. Candidates preparing for the entrance examination can check the syllabus and examination pattern through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to the official syllabus, MAH MCA CET 2027 will comprise 100 multiple-choice questions carrying 200 marks. The examination will be conducted online in English, with a duration of 90 minutes.

The question paper will consist of four sections: Mathematics and Statistics, Logical and Abstract Reasoning, English Comprehension and Verbal Ability, and Computer Concepts.