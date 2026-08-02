MAH MBA CAP Round 1 Result 2026 to be released today at mba2026.mahacet.org.in

MAH MBA CAP Round 1 2026 Important Seat Acceptance Instructions

Here are the important instructions that need to be followed after checking the CAP Round 1 result -

Freeze: This option is automatically locked for students who are allocated a seat as per the first preference in the option form. Also, students who are allocated a seat as per the lower options and are satisfied with the same can choose this option. Such students will have to pay the seat acceptance fee and complete the reporting process.

Not Freeze/ Betterment: This option enables students not to cancel the seat allotment and opt for an upgrade in the subsequent rounds. Students can use this option if they are looking for a better course or college allotment. This option is unlocked only for students who secured allotment other than their first preference in the option form. If you choose this option, you must pay the seat acceptance fee.