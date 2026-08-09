MAH BEd Final Merit List 2026 to be released on August 10; CAP schedule awaited

The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra will release the MAB BEd Final Merit List 2026 on August 10, but there is no confirmation of the official release time. The detailed schedule for CAP Round 1, which includes the option form, seat allotment and reporting process, is still awaited. CET Cell might confirm these dates this week. Every year, the option form is released within one day after the final merit list announcement.
This year, 67,772 candidates registered for Maharashtra BEd admission through the MAH BEd CET exam. While 63,008 candidates have locked the application form, only 61,180 candidates have been included in the Maharashtra state quota provisional merit list. On the other hand, the all-India quota merit list featured over 1600 candidates. The competition for admission under the all-India quota is low this year.
The final merit list will be released in PDF format through the official website bedcap26.mahacet.org. The last date to file grievances on the provisional merit list was August 6. According to the data updated on the official website, 55,975 applications have been verified for CAP counselling.
The next step in the BEd counselling process is filling the option form. The candidates will have to choose college preferences during this stage. The list of colleges and previous years' cutoff details will be uploaded soon on the official website. Currently, the cutoff section does not contain previous years' closing ranks. The option has been included to display this year's CAP round cutoff ranks.