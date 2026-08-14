MAH 3-Year LLB CAP Round 1 Option Form 2026 closing on August 16: Seat allotment date soon

MAH 3-Year LLB CAP Round 1 seat allotment is supposed to be released today, August 14, but the schedule has been revised again. The last date to submit the option form has been extended to August 16, giving candidates one more chance. During this period, unlocking and editing of choices is also allowed. CET Cell is yet to confirm the CAP Round 1 seat allotment date.
On August 9, CET Cell announced the revised schedule for CAP Rounds 1 and 2, according to which the choice-filling process was supposed to close on August 12. However, the date for choice filling has been extended for the second time. CET Cell might announce a revised schedule either on August 14 or August 16.
The choice filling can be done through the 'Candidate Login' link available on the official website. Enter the registered email ID and password to log in and fill the choices. The list of approved colleges is available on the website. The candidates can cross-check the list of university-wise colleges before selecting their options. The option form should be filled strategically to maximise the admission chances.
MAH 3-Year LLB CAP process includes registration, merit list, choice filling and seat allotment result. Those who featured on the CAP merit list are only eligible to fill the choices. If you missed registering for the CAP Round 1 counselling, you can wait for Round 2.