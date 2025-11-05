LIC AAO Mains 2025: Shift 1 reporting time changed to 7 am

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has updated the shift timings for the LIC AAO 2025 Mains examination. The new reporting time for Shift 1 candidates is 7 am, a change designed to facilitate efficient Aadhaar verification for all participants.

Reason for early reporting

LIC’s official notice states that the previous schedule has been moved forward to allocate sufficient time for essential pre-examination procedures, including Aadhaar authentication, biometric registration, photograph capture, document checks, briefing of instructions, and system login.

Exam date and full revised schedule

The LIC AAO 2025 Mains exam is scheduled for November 8, 2025.

Revised schedule timings

- Reporting time: 7 am

- Gate closure time: 8.45 am

- Exam start time: 9 am

Mandatory Aadhaar requirements

A valid Aadhaar Card is required for biometric verification. Candidates with locked Aadhaar biometrics are advised to unlock them prior to the exam date to prevent authentication delays.

Advisory to candidates

LIC has directed all candidates to follow the updated reporting time and instructions precisely to guarantee seamless entry and orderly conduct of the LIC AAO Mains 2025 examination.