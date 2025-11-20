Last Call: XAT 2026 registration closes on 5th December 2025. Apply soon!

The registration window for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 – one of India’s most prestigious and widely accepted management entrance exams – will close on 5 December 2025.

Aspirants eyeing MBA/PGDM seats in over 250 top institutes across the country must complete their applications before this deadline.

Registration opened on 10 July 2025 and has already seen thousands of candidates register. With only days remaining, candidates are urged to fill the online form, upload documents, select test-city preferences and complete payment without delay.

Missing the deadline will disqualify candidates from appearing for the exam scheduled on 4 January 2026 (2:00 pm to 5:00 pm).

Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for XAT 2026 must hold a bachelor’s degree of at least three years’ duration in any discipline from a recognised university. Final-year students can also apply.

While XAT does not specify a minimum percentage requirement, applicants should note that individual MBA/PGDM institutes may have their own academic eligibility criteria.

How to Apply

1. Visit the official website: xatonline.in

2. Click Registration to create your login credentials. XAT Online

3. Complete the application form: personal details, academic/work experience, test-city choices.

4. Upload photo, signature and valid ID proof.

5. Review all entries carefully and submit before the deadline, edits after final submission may not be permitted.

What will the exam cover?

XAT 2026 will test candidates across four sections in a computer-based format:

- Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning

- Decision Making

- Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation

- General Knowledge

The total duration of the exam is three hours, and it will be conducted across multiple cities in India.

Next step

● Don’t delay - Register today to avoid last-minute website load.

● Prepare with full intensity - Make full use of mock tests, sample questions and last-minute revision.

● Stay updated - Keep logging into your dashboard for changes, admit-card notification and exam-day instructions.

● Check eligibility and deadlines carefully - With the correction window over, there’s no room for delays.

With just weeks left until the registration deadline, XAT 2026 stands as a critical door to over 250 MBA/PGDM programmes across India. Applications close on 5 December 2025. Take action now to register, submit and prepare with confidence.