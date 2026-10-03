KTET September 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Till October 7: Correction window now open

KTET September 2026 application correction window opened

Along with extending the registration deadline, the KTET website has announced that application correction for KTET September 2026 is now available through the candidate login.

Candidates who have already submitted their applications should therefore log in and check their application details.

The candidate login facility can be used for accessing application-related services, including the final printout and other registration information.

Candidates should carefully verify the details available in their application before the correction facility closes. Any correction should be made through the official candidate login rather than by submitting a fresh application.