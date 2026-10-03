KTET September 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Till October 7: Correction window now open

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) September 2026 registration deadline has been extended, giving candidates additional time to complete their applications. The earlier deadline was October 3, 2026, while the revised last date is now October 7, 2026.
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has also opened the application correction facility for KTET September 2026. Candidates who have already submitted their applications can access the correction facility through the candidate login on the official KTET website.
According to the latest update displayed on the official KTET website:
Previous last date for registration: October 3, 2026
Extended last date: October 7, 2026
Candidates who have not yet completed their applications can use the additional time to register.
The official website has specifically announced that the registration date has been extended up to October 7, 2026.
The original KTET September 2026 notification had scheduled online applications from September 23 to October 3, 2026.
KTET September 2026 application correction window opened
Along with extending the registration deadline, the KTET website has announced that application correction for KTET September 2026 is now available through the candidate login.
Candidates who have already submitted their applications should therefore log in and check their application details.
The candidate login facility can be used for accessing application-related services, including the final printout and other registration information.
Candidates should carefully verify the details available in their application before the correction facility closes. Any correction should be made through the official candidate login rather than by submitting a fresh application.
The extension of the application deadline does not currently indicate any change in the examination schedule announced for KTET September 2026.
As per the official KTET notification:
Admit card download: November 4, 2026
KTET examination: November 14 and 15, 2026
The examination is conducted to assess the eligibility of teacher candidates for teaching at different school levels in Kerala.