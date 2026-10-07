KTET September 2026 Registration Closes Today after Deadline Extension: Form correction already open

Correction facility already available

Alongside the extended registration window, Pareeksha Bhavan has also activated the application correction facility for KTET September 2026. Candidates who have already submitted their forms can access the correction option through the candidate login and review their application details.

This makes October 7 particularly important for applicants: fresh candidates need to complete registration, while those who have already applied should use the available correction facility to check whether any submitted details require changes.

Candidates should also verify their application status after completing the process rather than assuming that payment alone means the application has been successfully submitted. The registration instructions require applicants to follow the prescribed online application procedure and upload their photograph in the specified format.