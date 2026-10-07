KTET September 2026 Registration Closes Today after Deadline Extension: Form correction already open

KTET September 2026 Registration: The extended registration window for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) September 2026 session will close today, October 7. Candidates who are yet to submit their applications have one final opportunity to complete the process through the official KTET website.
The registration deadline was originally October 3, with applications having opened on September 23. Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan subsequently extended the deadline to October 7, 2026, giving candidates four additional days to apply. The extension is currently displayed prominently on the official KTET portal.
Correction facility already available
Alongside the extended registration window, Pareeksha Bhavan has also activated the application correction facility for KTET September 2026. Candidates who have already submitted their forms can access the correction option through the candidate login and review their application details.
This makes October 7 particularly important for applicants: fresh candidates need to complete registration, while those who have already applied should use the available correction facility to check whether any submitted details require changes.
Candidates should also verify their application status after completing the process rather than assuming that payment alone means the application has been successfully submitted. The registration instructions require applicants to follow the prescribed online application procedure and upload their photograph in the specified format.
What happens after registration?
As per the schedule currently published on the official website, the KTET September 2026 admit card will be available from November 4. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 14 and 15, 2026.
KTET is conducted across four categories for candidates seeking teacher eligibility at different levels. Applicants should keep checking the official portal for any further instructions concerning application correction, admit cards and the examination.