KTET September 2026 Registration Closes on October 3: Check eligibility, exam dates and application fee

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will close the online application window for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) September 2026 session on October 3, 2026. Candidates seeking eligibility to teach in Kerala's lower primary, upper primary and high school classes can submit their applications through the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Registration began on September 23, and October 3 is also the last date for fee payment and downloading the final application printout. The examination will be conducted on November 14 and 15, 2026, across four categories.