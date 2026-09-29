KTET September 2026 Registration Closes on October 3: Check eligibility, exam dates and application fee

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will close the online application window for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) September 2026 session on October 3, 2026. Candidates seeking eligibility to teach in Kerala's lower primary, upper primary and high school classes can submit their applications through the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.
Registration began on September 23, and October 3 is also the last date for fee payment and downloading the final application printout. The examination will be conducted on November 14 and 15, 2026, across four categories.
KTET 2026 category-wise exam schedule
Each examination will last two hours and 30 minutes. The category-wise schedule is specified in the official September 2026 prospectus.
KTET September 2026 eligibility and application fee
Eligibility varies according to the teaching category. Category I generally requires Higher Secondary or an equivalent qualification with the prescribed marks and elementary teacher-training credentials. Category II covers eligible graduates with qualifications such as D.El.Ed or B.Ed, while Category III is intended for eligible graduates with subject-specific teacher-training qualifications. Category IV covers specified language and specialist teaching posts. Candidates should check the exact qualification combinations and applicable relaxations in the official prospectus before applying.
The application fee is ₹500 per category for general applicants and ₹250 for eligible SC, ST, OBC and OEC candidates, as specified in the notification
How to apply for KTET September 2026
Candidates can visit the official KTET registration page, select New Registration, enter the required personal and educational details, and choose the appropriate examination category. They must then complete the application, pay the prescribed fee and retain the final printout.
Applicants who have already registered can use the Candidate Login facility to check their payment status and obtain their final application printout. The portal also provides an option to recover a forgotten application number or ID.
Candidates are advised to complete the process before October 3 rather than wait until the final hours. The official notification does not announce an extension beyond that date.