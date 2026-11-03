KTET September 2026 Admit Card Releasing on November 4 at ktet.kerala.gov.in; Check exam dates and instructions

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is scheduled to release the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) September 2026 admit card on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

Candidates who registered for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in, once the download link is activated.

According to the official notification, the examination will be conducted on November 14 and 15, 2026, in two sessions each day.

KTET is conducted to assess the eligibility of candidates seeking teaching positions in lower primary, upper primary, high school and specialist teaching categories in Kerala.