KTET September 2026 Admit Card Releasing on November 4 at ktet.kerala.gov.in; Check exam dates and instructions

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is scheduled to release the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) September 2026 admit card on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.
Candidates who registered for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in, once the download link is activated.
According to the official notification, the examination will be conducted on November 14 and 15, 2026, in two sessions each day.
KTET is conducted to assess the eligibility of candidates seeking teaching positions in lower primary, upper primary, high school and specialist teaching categories in Kerala.
The category-wise examination schedule is as follows:
Category I: November 14, 2026 — 10 am to 12.30 pm
Category II: November 14, 2026 — 2 pm to 4.30 pm
Category III: November 15, 2026 — 10 am to 12.30 pm
Category IV: November 15, 2026 — 2 pm to 4.30 pm
Each examination will have a duration of two hours and 30 minutes.
Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets:
Visit the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.
Click on the KTET September 2026 admit card download link.
Enter the required login credentials.
Submit the details to view the hall ticket.
Download and print the admit card for examination-day use.
Candidates should check the examination centre, category, session and other details printed on their admit cards.
The official notification provides instructions regarding the examination and application process.
Candidates should pay attention to the following:
The examination will be conducted using OMR answer sheets.
Candidates must follow the instructions printed on their hall tickets and those issued at the examination centre.
The notification specifies that candidates must use the prescribed method to mark their responses on the OMR sheet.
Candidates should ensure that their examination category and personal details are correct.
Candidates must follow the examination authority's rules regarding permitted materials and conduct inside the examination hall.
The notification also states that the question papers will contain 150 multiple-choice questions carrying 150 marks.