KTET Answer Key September 2026 Soon: Previous years' exam date vs key release date analysis

KTET September 2026 Answer Key: Last 3 Years' Trends

The November 2024 session was conducted in 2025, and the gap between exam date vs answer key was 11 days.

The April 2024 exam had a gap of over a week between the exam date and the answer key, i.e., 8 days.

For the October 2023 session exam, the answer key was released 6 days after the exam.

Only the November 2024 exam session took a little longer compared to the April 2024 and 2023 sessions.

However, this does not necessarily establish an exact timeline for the release of the answer key for this session. Therefore, the candidates are advised to consider the past trends as a reference to have a tentative idea of timelines.