KTET Answer Key September 2026 Soon: Previous years' exam date vs key release date analysis

KTET September 2026 exam for Categories 1, 2, 3 and 4 is scheduled for November 14 and 15. For candidates who are looking for information on the answer key release date, EdexLive has done a detailed analysis of previous years' exam date vs answer key gap-day trends. Pareeksha Bhavan of Kerala has not confirmed any official date for the answer key announcement and results. Every year, these are released without any prior announcement of the release date. The previous years' analysis will help the test takers have a tentative idea of the answer key release timeline.
The November 2024 session was conducted in 2025, and the gap between exam date vs answer key was 11 days.
The April 2024 exam had a gap of over a week between the exam date and the answer key, i.e., 8 days.
For the October 2023 session exam, the answer key was released 6 days after the exam.
Only the November 2024 exam session took a little longer compared to the April 2024 and 2023 sessions.
However, this does not necessarily establish an exact timeline for the release of the answer key for this session. Therefore, the candidates are advised to consider the past trends as a reference to have a tentative idea of timelines.
The answer key for all categories will be released simultaneously. The candidates can cross-check the answers with the help of a carbon copy of the OMR sheet. This will help them estimate the tentative score and have an idea of their chances.
The minimum qualifying mark for the General category is 90 out of 150. On the other hand, candidates belonging to SC, ST and BC categories must score 82 marks to be eligible for the award of the KTET qualifying certificate.
The candidates are advised not to believe any rumours about the answer key and result dates. It is important to stay updated with the official website rather than relying on unofficial sources.