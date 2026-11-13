KTET 2026 Exam begins Tomorrow: Category 1 last-minute revision guide based on SCERT syllabus, model paper

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) September 2026 will commence tomorrow, November 14, with Category I and Category II examinations scheduled for the first day. Categories III and IV will be conducted on November 15.

According to the schedule published by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, the Category I examination, intended for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes I to V, will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm on November 14.

With less than a day remaining, aspirants can prioritise important concepts identified in the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Category I syllabus and sample question paper instead of attempting to cover new topics.

The Category I examination comprises 150 multiple-choice questions carrying 150 marks, with five sections accounting for 30 marks each.