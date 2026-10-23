KSET Revised Answer Key 2026 link activated, candidates face server issues

Server issues on KEA portal: Candidates unable to view revised answer key

As of 6:00 PM today, October 23, 2026, even though the links to access the final keys are available on the official link, the candidates are not able to download the PDF. While trying to download the PDF by clicking on the links provided on the website, a message is being displayed, 'The resource you are looking for has been removed, had its name changed, or is temporarily unavailable'. It is unclear whether KEA has uploaded the keys properly or its in the process of uploading.

What to do now?

The candidates are advised to wait for sometime as this usually happens on the KEA portal for various exams. Even in the past, the PDFs uploaded for KCET exam/ DCET exams or previous years' KSET exams, the PDFs did not load initially. KEA will recify the issue and update the links as soon as possible. Therefore, the candidates need not panic about the same.