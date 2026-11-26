The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 provisional results and subject-wise cutoff marks after identifying a technical error in the allocation of slots reserved for certain Scheduled Caste sub-categories.
In an official notification issued on Thursday, November 26, KEA acknowledged that some slots meant for candidates belonging to the SCC(MB) category had mistakenly been allotted to candidates from the SCC(G) category.
The error came to light after several SCC(MB) candidates raised objections to the provisional qualification results announced on November 20.
Following a review, the authority corrected the allocation and released revised provisional results and cutoff marks for all 37 subjects.
According to KEA, candidates belonging to the SCC(MB) category complained that slots reserved for their category had been allotted to candidates belonging to SCC(G).
After examining the objections, KEA found that a technical error had caused the incorrect allocation.
The authority subsequently corrected the error and reallocated the affected slots to eligible SCC(MB) candidates based on merit.
The revised subject-wise provisional qualification lists have now been prepared accordingly.
The revised cutoff report reflects changes in the SCC(MB) category across several subjects.
For instance, the SCC(MB) cutoff in Commerce has been revised from 166 to 148 marks out of 300.
Similarly, the cutoff has changed from 144 to 140 marks in Kannada and from 142 to 130 marks in Sociology.
The revised report also provides updated numbers of provisionally qualified candidates and available slots for the affected categories.
However, KEA has explicitly clarified that the provisional results of categories other than SCC(G) and SCC(MB) remain unchanged from the November 20 announcement.
KSET 2026 was conducted on October 11 across 37 subjects to determine eligibility for Assistant Professor positions.
The original provisional results were released on November 20, with 8,171 candidates reported as provisionally qualified.
With KEA now issuing revised lists, candidates belonging to the two affected categories should check their updated qualification status and category-wise cutoff marks.
Candidates can access the revised results through the official KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.
The latest announcement concerns the revision of provisional results. Candidates should continue monitoring KEA's official notifications for further information regarding the final qualification process and eligibility certificates.