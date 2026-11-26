The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 provisional results and subject-wise cutoff marks after identifying a technical error in the allocation of slots reserved for certain Scheduled Caste sub-categories.

In an official notification issued on Thursday, November 26, KEA acknowledged that some slots meant for candidates belonging to the SCC(MB) category had mistakenly been allotted to candidates from the SCC(G) category.

The error came to light after several SCC(MB) candidates raised objections to the provisional qualification results announced on November 20.

Following a review, the authority corrected the allocation and released revised provisional results and cutoff marks for all 37 subjects.