KSET Result 2026: Exam concludes, previous 3 years' result timelines analysed

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 concluded on Sunday, October 11, at 1 pm. With the examination over, candidates are now looking ahead to the provisional answer key, final answer key, and the announcement of results.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has not yet confirmed the KSET 2026 result date.
However, the previous three examination cycles show that the time taken to announce qualifying results has varied considerably, even when provisional answer keys were released shortly after the examination.
An analysis of the KSET 2023, 2024 and 2025 timelines provides a clearer picture of the stages involved in result preparation.
KSET 2025
Examination date: November 2, 2025
Provisional answer key: November 4, 2025
Provisional result link: November 15, 2025
Qualifying lists and cut-offs: November 21, 2025
Provisional answer key to qualifying lists: 17 days
KSET 2024
Examination date: November 24, 2024
Provisional answer key: November 27, 2024
Provisional scores: December 16, 2024
Qualifying result announcement: January 4, 2025
Provisional answer key to qualifying result: 38 days
KSET 2023
Examination date: January 13, 2024
Provisional answer key: January 29, 2024
Provisional subject-wise scores: May 2, 2024
Qualifying result announcement: May 28, 2024
Provisional answer key to qualifying result: 120 days
The comparison uses the initial provisional answer key and the announcement of qualifying results or qualifying lists, rather than the earlier publication of raw or provisional scores.
The most significant observation is the difference between the speed of answer key publication and the time required to determine qualifying candidates.
For KSET 2023, the gap between the provisional answer key and the qualifying result announcement was approximately four months.
The corresponding interval narrowed to 38 days in KSET 2024 and 17 days in KSET 2025.
Across these three cycles, the average gap was approximately 58 days. However, the average is substantially affected by the lengthy KSET 2023 process and should not be interpreted as a reliable prediction for 2026.
The 2025 cycle provides the most recent example of a relatively faster result process.
Nevertheless, it would be premature to conclude that KSET 2026 results will follow the same timeline.
The previous three cycles provide historical context, but they do not establish an official KSET 2026 result date.
The most recent cycle, KSET 2025, saw qualifying lists published 17 days after the provisional answer key. The preceding two cycles took considerably longer.
Consequently, candidates should avoid relying on a specific result date until KEA issues an official announcement.
For accurate information, candidates should follow KEA's official KSET 2026 announcements rather than unverified result predictions.