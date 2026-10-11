KSET Result 2026: Exam concludes, previous 3 years' result timelines analysed

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 concluded on Sunday, October 11, at 1 pm. With the examination over, candidates are now looking ahead to the provisional answer key, final answer key, and the announcement of results.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has not yet confirmed the KSET 2026 result date.

However, the previous three examination cycles show that the time taken to announce qualifying results has varied considerably, even when provisional answer keys were released shortly after the examination.

An analysis of the KSET 2023, 2024 and 2025 timelines provides a clearer picture of the stages involved in result preparation.