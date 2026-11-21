The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 provisional results along with subject-wise and category-wise cutoff marks. According to the official notification issued on Friday, November 20, a total of 8,171 candidates have provisionally qualified for Assistant Professorship eligibility across 37 subjects.
The examination was conducted on October 11, 2026, in offline mode across 11 districts in Karnataka. Of the 1,29,214 candidates who registered, 1,17,638 appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.
KEA stated that the number of qualified candidates exceeded the 7,204 available slots because all candidates securing the cutoff marks in their respective subjects and categories were included in the qualified list, in accordance with UGC guidelines.
KEA has published the cutoff marks for all 37 subjects. The General Merit (GM) cutoff marks for some major subjects are:
Commerce: 182 marks
Kannada: 158 marks
Economics: 164 marks
English: 176 marks
Political Science: 176 marks
History: 160 marks
Management: 196 marks
Education: 196 marks
Computer Science and Applications: 172 marks
Mass Communication and Journalism: 190 marks
All marks are out of 300. Candidates belonging to reserved categories, Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and transgender categories should refer to the detailed cutoff PDF for their applicable qualifying marks.
As per the notification, the total number of qualifying slots was initially calculated at six per cent of candidates who appeared for both papers. These slots were subsequently distributed subject-wise and category-wise based on aggregate marks and the state's reservation policy.
Candidates from the General Merit category were required to secure at least 40 per cent aggregate marks, while the minimum requirement for reserved-category candidates was 35 per cent.
However, meeting these minimum marks alone did not guarantee qualification. Candidates also had to meet the applicable subject-wise and category-wise cutoff.
KEA clarified that the results are provisional and the eligibility criteria, self-declarations and documents of qualified candidates will be verified according to the detailed KSET 2026 notification.
The authority also stated that the category and slot allocations were determined based on candidates' claims at the time of application. Changes in category or other particulars will not be permitted at this stage.
Eligibility certificates will be issued to qualified candidates shortly. KEA has not specified an exact date for their issuance.