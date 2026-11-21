The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 provisional results along with subject-wise and category-wise cutoff marks. According to the official notification issued on Friday, November 20, a total of 8,171 candidates have provisionally qualified for Assistant Professorship eligibility across 37 subjects.

The examination was conducted on October 11, 2026, in offline mode across 11 districts in Karnataka. Of the 1,29,214 candidates who registered, 1,17,638 appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

KEA stated that the number of qualified candidates exceeded the 7,204 available slots because all candidates securing the cutoff marks in their respective subjects and categories were included in the qualified list, in accordance with UGC guidelines.