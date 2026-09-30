KSET Hall Ticket 2026 to be released on October 1: List of details required to download

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the KSET Hall Ticket 2026 on October 1. The official release date has already been confirmed through the exam notification, but the exact release time has not been confirmed yet. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 11 in the OMR-based format. The detailed OMR sheet instructions will be published on the official website soon along with the 'Bell Timings (exam day schedule and instructions)'.
There are three different ways to download the hall ticket, and the same have been listed below -
Downloading the hall ticket by using application number and password
Downloading the hall ticket using email and password
Downloading the hall ticket by using mobile number and password
The applicants can use any of these ways to access the hall ticket. The hall ticket link will be activated at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kset2026/Account/Login.
Apart from these details, no other details are required to access the hall ticket.
The three ways to download the hall ticket have one common required detail, i.e., password. In case you forget the login password, you can retrieve it by following the steps below -
Click on the 'Forgot Password' option available on the official website
Enter the email or registered number or mobile number
Click on the 'Send OTP' button
Enter the OTP to validate the login
You can reset the password by creating a new password
You can login with new password and download the hall ticket