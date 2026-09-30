KSET Hall Ticket 2026 to be released on October 1: List of details required to download

KSET Hall Ticket 2026: Key details & instructions

There are three different ways to download the hall ticket, and the same have been listed below -

Downloading the hall ticket by using application number and password

Downloading the hall ticket using email and password

Downloading the hall ticket by using mobile number and password

The applicants can use any of these ways to access the hall ticket. The hall ticket link will be activated at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kset2026/Account/Login.

Apart from these details, no other details are required to access the hall ticket.