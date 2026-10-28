KSET Final Result 2026 Expected Soon; SC category certificate correction opens today; check 2025 cutoffs

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the final results of the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 soon, following the publication of provisional scores and the completion of the answer key objection review process.

The examination was conducted on October 11, 2026, across 37 subjects to determine eligibility for Assistant Professor positions in Karnataka.

KEA released the provisional answer keys on October 12, followed by revised answer keys on October 23. The authority subsequently scheduled the publication of provisional scores for October 26, after 10:30 am, but there was no update.

However, KEA has not announced an official date for the KSET 2026 final result. Candidates should distinguish the provisional score list from the final list of qualified candidates.