KSET Final Result 2026 Expected Soon; SC category certificate correction opens today; check 2025 cutoffs

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the final results of the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 soon, following the publication of provisional scores and the completion of the answer key objection review process.
The examination was conducted on October 11, 2026, across 37 subjects to determine eligibility for Assistant Professor positions in Karnataka.
KEA released the provisional answer keys on October 12, followed by revised answer keys on October 23. The authority subsequently scheduled the publication of provisional scores for October 26, after 10:30 am, but there was no update.
However, KEA has not announced an official date for the KSET 2026 final result. Candidates should distinguish the provisional score list from the final list of qualified candidates.
Meanwhile, KEA has provided an opportunity for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste subcategories SCA, SCB and SCC to correct invalid caste certificate RD numbers entered during registration.
According to its October 23 notification, the facility opens on October 28, 2026, at 10 am, through the designated recruitment portal, but the link is not yet active as of 11:05 AM on October 28.
Candidates who entered incorrect certificate details must submit the valid RD number. Those who have already furnished correct details need not submit them again.
The correction facility is restricted to the specified category certificate information and is not a general application correction window.
Candidates awaiting the 2026 final result can refer to the official KSET 2025 cutoff report to understand how qualifying marks differed across SC subcategories.
The following figures represent the 2025 general-column cutoffs, out of 300 marks, and are not predictions for 2026.
The official 2025 data shows substantial differences between subjects.
For instance, Management recorded SC category cutoffs ranging from 186 to 192 marks, while Mathematical Science recorded cutoffs between 134 and 142 marks.
In English, the SC-A cutoff was 154, compared with 152 for SC-B and 150 for SC-C. Commerce recorded 158 for SC-A and 154 each for SC-B and SC-C.
These figures underline why candidates should compare their scores with the cutoff for their specific subject and subcategory rather than relying on a single statewide SC cutoff.
The 2025 figures cannot establish the 2026 cutoffs, which will be known only after KEA publishes the official qualifying list.
Once KEA announces the final result, candidates can:
Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/kset2026.
Open the KSET 2026 final result or qualified candidates link.
Enter the required login credentials, if prompted.
Check their subject-wise result and qualification status.
Download the result for future reference.
Candidates should monitor the official KEA portal for the final result notification, category-wise cutoff marks and further instructions concerning eligibility certificates.