KSET Final Answer Key 2026 to be Released Soon: Know about the grace marks rule

KEA KSET Grace Marks Rule 2026

KEA will award grace marks in the KSET 2026 exam based on the objections accepted on the provisional answer key. The grace marks are awarded in the following cases -

If the question asked in the exam turned out to be incorrect in a specific subject, all candidates will be awarded grace marks irrespective of the option marked

If there is no correct answer to a particular question/ questions, all the candidates attempting that particular question/ questions shall be awarded grace marks

Note: Grace marks will NOT be awarded if there is a change in the correct answer among the 4 given options. Only those candidates attempting the correct answer will be awarded marks as per the marking scheme (but not grace marks).

The grace marks rule is applicable for both Paper 1 and 2 if the above conditions are met. KEA will officially notify about the grace marks in KSET 2026 through the final answer key. Meanwhile, the candidates are advised to not believe any unofficial grace marks news and wait for an official update.