KSET Final Answer Key 2026 to be Released Soon: Know about the grace marks rule

KSET Final Answer Key 2026 can be expected anytime soon. The window to file objections to the provisional answer key closed on October 14. Last year, the final answer key was released 12 days after the exam, followed by a revised final answer key. Therefore, KEA is expected to activate the KSET final answer key anytime soon if the previous years' trend is followed. Through the final key, the candidates will get to know about the grace marks as well. KEA has officially not confirmed an exact release date for the final answer key and results.
KEA will award grace marks in the KSET 2026 exam based on the objections accepted on the provisional answer key. The grace marks are awarded in the following cases -
If the question asked in the exam turned out to be incorrect in a specific subject, all candidates will be awarded grace marks irrespective of the option marked
If there is no correct answer to a particular question/ questions, all the candidates attempting that particular question/ questions shall be awarded grace marks
Note: Grace marks will NOT be awarded if there is a change in the correct answer among the 4 given options. Only those candidates attempting the correct answer will be awarded marks as per the marking scheme (but not grace marks).
The grace marks rule is applicable for both Paper 1 and 2 if the above conditions are met. KEA will officially notify about the grace marks in KSET 2026 through the final answer key. Meanwhile, the candidates are advised to not believe any unofficial grace marks news and wait for an official update.