KSET English Paper Analysis 2026: Was the exam Moderate or Difficult? Check key topics

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 English examination, conducted on Sunday, October 11, tested candidates across a wide range of literary periods, critical theories and language-related concepts. An analysis of the question paper suggests that candidates needed both strong factual knowledge and the ability to interpret literary passages, identify theoretical concepts and establish chronological relationships.

The English paper included 100 multiple-choice questions, covering British literature, Indian writing in English, world literature, literary criticism, cultural studies, linguistics and research methodology.

A review of the question paper indicates that literary theory, criticism and research-related concepts were particularly prominent in the latter sections, while the opening questions focused more heavily on drama, literary history and textual interpretation.