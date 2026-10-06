KSET English 2026 Topic-wise Weightage: Check important areas, preparation strategy and 100 practice questions

Candidates preparing for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) English 2026 should avoid treating any unofficial topic-wise weightage as a fixed prediction of the examination. The official KSET English syllabus identifies 10 broad units, but it does not prescribe a unit-wise number of questions or marks. Therefore, the weightage given below is tentative and intended only as a preparation guide.
The official syllabus for English, Subject Code 04, covers Drama, Poetry, Fiction and Short Story, Non-Fictional Prose, Language, English in India, Cultural Studies, Literary Criticism, post-World War II Literary Theory, and Research Methods and Materials in English.
Importantly, KSET specifically states that the first four units can also be tested through comprehension passages assessing critical reading, critical thinking and writing skills, and that these units cover literatures in English.
Based on the breadth of the official syllabus and the relative preparation importance of the units, candidates can use the following indicative range while planning revision. This is not an official KSET question distribution.
Drama: 10-12%
Poetry: 10-12%
Fiction and Short Story: 9-11%
Non-Fictional Prose: 6-8%
Language, theories, pedagogy and English in Use: 9-11%
English in India: 7-9%
Cultural Studies: 7-9%
Literary Criticism: 10-12%
Literary Theory post World War II: 10-12%
Research Methods and Materials in English: 6-8%
Note: These percentage ranges overlap and should not be added to derive an exact paper distribution. They indicate relative preparation priority, not predicted marks.
Drama, Poetry, Literary Criticism and Literary Theory deserve strong revision because of their broad conceptual scope. Candidates should revise major writers and works alongside literary periods, movements, genres and critical concepts rather than memorising isolated facts.
Language preparation should include basic linguistic concepts, language theories, pedagogy and English in Use, while English in India should cover its history, development and changing position.
Cultural Studies and Research Methods should not be left for the final days. Concepts relating to culture, representation, ideology and identity, along with research methodology, sources, citation, plagiarism and academic research practices, can provide useful scoring opportunities.
For Units I-IV, candidates should also practise passage-based questions. The syllabus itself makes critical reading and thinking part of the assessment framework.
To support revision, we have prepared a separate set of 100 original practice MCQs with an answer key, broadly mapped to areas appearing in the official KSET English syllabus.
These questions are meant for practice purposes only. They are neither official KSET questions nor predictions of questions likely to appear in KSET 2026.
Download the practice PDF: