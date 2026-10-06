KSET English 2026 Topic-wise Weightage: Check important areas, preparation strategy and 100 practice questions

Candidates preparing for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) English 2026 should avoid treating any unofficial topic-wise weightage as a fixed prediction of the examination. The official KSET English syllabus identifies 10 broad units, but it does not prescribe a unit-wise number of questions or marks. Therefore, the weightage given below is tentative and intended only as a preparation guide.

The official syllabus for English, Subject Code 04, covers Drama, Poetry, Fiction and Short Story, Non-Fictional Prose, Language, English in India, Cultural Studies, Literary Criticism, post-World War II Literary Theory, and Research Methods and Materials in English.

Importantly, KSET specifically states that the first four units can also be tested through comprehension passages assessing critical reading, critical thinking and writing skills, and that these units cover literatures in English.