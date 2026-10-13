KSET Cutoff Trends 2026: Management subject cutoff rose 40 marks in two years; Will tougher papers change the picture?

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 has brought renewed attention to previous years' cutoff marks, particularly after candidates reported that General Studies (Paper 1) was slightly tougher than last year. Questions have also emerged over whether the difficulty of subject papers such as Management, Life Science and English could influence this year's qualifying thresholds.

However, an EdexLive analysis of the official Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) cutoff records for 2023, 2024 and 2025 reveals that General Merit (GM) cutoffs have not followed a uniform pattern across subjects.

While Management witnessed a sustained increase of 40 marks over two years, Life Science recorded a rise followed by an equally sharp decline. English, meanwhile, remained unchanged for two consecutive years before registering a modest increase in 2025.

The figures underline why predicting the KSET 2026 cutoff solely on the basis of paper difficulty could be misleading.