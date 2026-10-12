KSET Answer Key 2026 Released at kea.kar.nic.in; Objections accepted until October 14

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer keys for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 on Monday, October 12.
Candidates who appeared for the examination held on October 11 can check the subject-wise answer keys through the official KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/kset2026.
According to a notification issued by KEA on October 12, the provisional answer keys have been published to enable candidates to verify their responses and raise objections, if any.
The authority has also announced that objections can be submitted until 10.30 am on October 14, 2026.
The provisional answer keys have been released for 37 subjects and General Studies (Paper I).
These include Kannada, English, Commerce, Economics, Political Science, History, Sociology, Geography, Hindi, Management, Education, Psychology, Computer Science and Applications, Physical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences and Environmental Sciences.
The answer keys are available in PDF format for the respective subjects.
Candidates can follow these steps to access the provisional answer keys:
Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/kset2026.
Look for the KSET 2026 provisional answer key links.
Select the relevant subject or General Studies Paper I.
Open the answer key PDF.
Download the document and compare the answers with the questions attempted in the examination.
Candidates should check the question paper and corresponding answer key carefully before submitting objections.
KEA has permitted candidates to challenge the provisional answer keys if they identify discrepancies.
The notification states that objections must be submitted through the prescribed procedure, along with supporting documentary evidence.
Candidates are required to provide details including the subject, question number and supporting references. A fee of Rs 50 per question has been prescribed for objections.
KEA has stated that objections without the necessary supporting documents will not be considered.
The authority will examine the objections received before finalising the answer keys.
Once the objection period ends, KEA will review the representations submitted by candidates.
The final answer keys will be prepared after examining valid objections and will form the basis for further evaluation.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the final answer keys and KSET 2026 results.