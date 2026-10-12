KSET Answer Key 2026 Released at kea.kar.nic.in; Objections accepted until October 14

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer keys for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 on Monday, October 12.

Candidates who appeared for the examination held on October 11 can check the subject-wise answer keys through the official KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/kset2026.

According to a notification issued by KEA on October 12, the provisional answer keys have been published to enable candidates to verify their responses and raise objections, if any.

The authority has also announced that objections can be submitted until 10.30 am on October 14, 2026.