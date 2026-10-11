KSET Answer Key 2026 awaited after Exam: Past 3 years' release gap analysed

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 concluded on Sunday, October 11, at 1 pm, bringing the three-hour examination to an end. Candidates who appeared for the examination are now awaiting the provisional answer key from the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

The examination was held from 10 am to 1 pm, covering Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 consisted of 50 questions carrying 100 marks, while Paper 2 contained 100 questions for 200 marks.

Although the official KSET 2026 provisional answer key release date has not been confirmed, an analysis of the previous three examination cycles offers an indication of how much time KEA has taken to publish the initial key answers.