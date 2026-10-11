KSET Answer Key 2026 awaited after Exam: Past 3 years' release gap analysed

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 concluded on Sunday, October 11, at 1 pm, bringing the three-hour examination to an end. Candidates who appeared for the examination are now awaiting the provisional answer key from the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).
The examination was held from 10 am to 1 pm, covering Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 consisted of 50 questions carrying 100 marks, while Paper 2 contained 100 questions for 200 marks.
Although the official KSET 2026 provisional answer key release date has not been confirmed, an analysis of the previous three examination cycles offers an indication of how much time KEA has taken to publish the initial key answers.
KSET 2025
Examination date: November 2, 2025
Provisional answer key: November 4, 2025
Gap: 2 days
KSET 2024
Examination date: November 24, 2024
Provisional answer key: November 27, 2024
Gap: 3 days
KSET 2023
Examination date: January 13, 2024
Provisional answer key: January 29, 2024
Gap: 16 days
Note: The KSET 2023 examination cycle was conducted in January 2024.
Source: Reporting based on KEA's 2025 archive, previous-cycle key release reports, and the confirmed 2026 exam schedule available at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
The comparison reveals a considerable improvement in the speed of provisional answer key publication across the three cycles.
While candidates had to wait 16 days for the KSET 2023 provisional answer key, the gap narrowed to three days in 2024 and just two days in 2025.
The average interval across these three examinations was seven days. However, the average is influenced by the comparatively longer wait in the 2023 cycle.
More importantly, the two most recent examinations saw provisional keys published within three days.
If KEA follows a similar timeline this year, candidates may see the KSET 2026 provisional answer key around October 13 or 14. These are trend-based possibilities, not officially announced dates. The authority may follow a different schedule depending on the completion of its examination and verification procedures.
Once the provisional key is released, candidates will be able to compare their responses with the answers published by KEA.
The authority may also provide an opportunity to challenge answers within a specified deadline. Objections, where permitted, must be submitted according to the official instructions.
In previous years, KEA reviewed objections with the assistance of subject experts before publishing revised or final answer keys.
Candidates should therefore distinguish between the initial provisional key and the final key used for result processing.
Candidates are advised to rely on notifications published through KEA's official KSET portal rather than treating predicted release dates as confirmed.