KSET 2026: Over 6,300 candidates score at or above last year's General Merit cutoffs across 33 subjects

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 provisional score list has revealed that 6,327 candidates scored at or above the General Merit (GM) cutoff marks recorded in 2025 across 33 comparable subjects, according to an analysis of the Karnataka Examinations Authority's (KEA) published data.

The analysis examined 1,17,638 candidate score entries from the 3,430-page provisional result list and compared their combined Paper 1 and Paper 2 marks with the corresponding subject-wise GM cutoffs announced for KSET 2025.

The findings provide an early indication of the distribution of scores across subjects. However, they should not be interpreted as the number of candidates who have qualified for KSET 2026, as the final subject-wise and category-wise cutoffs are yet to be declared.