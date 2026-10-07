KSET 2026 Paper 1 Most Important Topics: Unit-wise preparation guide, 100 practice questions PDF

KSET 2026 Paper 1: With the Karnataka State Eligibility Test approaching, Paper 1 can play an important role in a candidate's overall score. Unlike Paper 2, which tests subject-specific knowledge, Paper 1 is common to candidates across subjects and focuses on teaching and research aptitude, reasoning, comprehension, communication, ICT, data interpretation, environment and higher education.

The official KSET syllabus describes the objective of Paper 1 as assessing candidates' teaching and research capabilities along with cognitive abilities such as comprehension, analysis, evaluation, understanding arguments, and deductive and inductive reasoning.

There is another reason candidates should avoid skipping any unit: the official syllabus specifies five questions carrying two marks each from every module. That effectively gives each of the ten units 10 marks, rather than creating a few high-weightage and low-weightage units.