KSET 2026 Paper 1 Most Important Topics: Unit-wise preparation guide, 100 practice questions PDF

KSET 2026 Paper 1: With the Karnataka State Eligibility Test approaching, Paper 1 can play an important role in a candidate's overall score. Unlike Paper 2, which tests subject-specific knowledge, Paper 1 is common to candidates across subjects and focuses on teaching and research aptitude, reasoning, comprehension, communication, ICT, data interpretation, environment and higher education.
The official KSET syllabus describes the objective of Paper 1 as assessing candidates' teaching and research capabilities along with cognitive abilities such as comprehension, analysis, evaluation, understanding arguments, and deductive and inductive reasoning.
There is another reason candidates should avoid skipping any unit: the official syllabus specifies five questions carrying two marks each from every module. That effectively gives each of the ten units 10 marks, rather than creating a few high-weightage and low-weightage units.
The topics below are revision priorities within each unit, selected from the official syllabus. They should not be interpreted as predictions of the exact questions that will appear in KSET 2026.
Teaching Aptitude: Levels of teaching - Memory, Understanding and Reflective; learner characteristics; factors affecting teaching; learner-centred vs teacher-centred methods; SWAYAM, SWAYAMPRABHA and MOOCs; teaching support systems; evaluation systems and computer-based testing.
Research Aptitude: Types and characteristics of research; positivism and post-positivism; experimental, descriptive, historical, qualitative and quantitative methods; steps of research; thesis/article writing; referencing; ICT in research and research ethics.
Comprehension: Passage-based questions testing understanding, inference, interpretation and the ability to identify information from a given text.
Communication: Types and characteristics of communication; verbal and non-verbal communication; inter-cultural, group and classroom communication; barriers to communication; mass media and society.
Mathematical Reasoning & Aptitude: Number and letter series, codes and relationships, fractions, ratio and proportion, percentage, profit and loss, averages, time and distance, interest and discounting.
Logical Reasoning: Structure of arguments, categorical propositions, mood and figure, formal and informal fallacies, deductive vs inductive reasoning, analogies, Venn diagrams and the square of opposition. Indian Logic - particularly Pratyaksha, Anumana, Upamana, Shabda, Arthapatti and Anupalabdhi - also deserves careful revision.
Data Interpretation: Sources and classification of data, quantitative vs qualitative data, bar charts, histograms, pie charts, tables, line charts, data interpretation and data governance.
ICT: Common ICT abbreviations and terminology, Internet, intranet, e-mail, audio/video conferencing, digital initiatives in higher education and ICT in governance.
People, Development & Environment: Sustainable Development Goals, human-environment interaction, pollution, climate change, waste, renewable and non-renewable resources, natural hazards, Environmental Protection Act 1986 and international environmental agreements including the Montreal Protocol, Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement.
Higher Education System: Ancient Indian higher-learning institutions, development of higher education after Independence, conventional and non-conventional learning, professional and technical education, value and environmental education, policies, governance and administration.
Which units should candidates practise rather than simply read?
A useful distinction can be made between concept-heavy and practice-heavy areas.
Mathematical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation require repeated problem-solving rather than last-minute reading. Comprehension similarly improves through passage practice.
Teaching Aptitude, Research Aptitude, ICT, Environment and Higher Education combine factual recall with conceptual understanding. For these units, short revision notes, comparisons and frequent MCQ practice can be more effective than repeatedly reading the entire syllabus.
Indian Logic also deserves separate revision because candidates need to distinguish closely related concepts rather than simply recognise their names.
Unlike many subject papers where candidates look for high-weightage chapters, the official KSET Paper 1 structure makes that strategy risky. With five questions prescribed from each module, leaving one complete unit could potentially mean giving up 10 marks.
A better strategy is to complete all ten units first and then devote additional practice time to calculation- and reasoning-oriented areas where accuracy and speed can improve with repetition.
We have prepared a 100-question practice set, with 10 original MCQs from each of the 10 Paper 1 units and an answer key. The questions are aligned with the official syllabus but are practice questions, not official KSET questions or predictions. These questions are prepared by Sakunth Kumar Sanagavarapu, an APSET-qualified subject expert of EdexLive.