KSET 2026 Hall Ticket: Candidates report login issues as download link remains awaited

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is scheduled to conduct the KSET 2026 examination on October 11. As per the official schedule, the KSET hall ticket was scheduled to be released on October 1. However, the admit card download link is yet to be activated on the official KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Several aspirants who spoke to EdexLive said they have been unable to access their hall tickets through the candidate login portal. Some candidates reported that the portal displayed messages indicating that their application number and name did not match, while others said they could see a hall ticket-related link but were unable to access the document.

It is important for candidates to note that the KSET 2026 hall ticket download facility does not appear to have been activated yet. Therefore, candidates encountering login or application-number errors should not assume that their application has been rejected.

Parvathy, a KSET aspirant from Bengaluru, told EdexLive, "I tried to download the KSET hall ticket through the login portal, but it displayed 'applicant name and number not matching'." She said she was unsure whether the hall ticket download link had actually been activated.

Another KSET aspirant from Bengaluru said that she could see an option to download the hall ticket on the portal. However, when she attempted to access it, the website displayed an application number and name mismatch message.

The login issues reported by candidates appear to be linked to the fact that the hall ticket download facility has not yet been fully activated. Candidates are therefore advised not to rely on error messages appearing on the portal as confirmation of any issue with their candidature.

KEA is expected to provide an official update regarding the KSET 2026 hall ticket. The authority may also communicate the update through its official X account, apart from the KEA website.

Until an official announcement is issued, candidates are advised to avoid relying on unverified information or rumours circulating on social media. They should regularly check the official KEA website and wait for confirmation regarding the activation of the KSET hall ticket download link.

Candidates should also keep their application number, login credentials and other registration details ready so that they can download the hall ticket once the facility is activated.