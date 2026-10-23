KSET 2026 Revised Answer Key: KEA awards grace marks across subjects, Management has five questions

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the revised answer keys for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026, with grace marks indicated for several questions across different subjects.

According to the revised answer keys issued on October 22 and 23, Management has the highest number of questions marked for grace marks among the uploaded subject-wise documents, followed by Mathematical Sciences.

The revisions were made after the authority examined objections submitted by candidates against the provisional answer keys released on October 12, 2026. The deadline for submitting objections was October 14.