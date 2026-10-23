KSET 2026 Revised Answer Key: KEA awards grace marks across subjects, Management has five questions

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the revised answer keys for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026, with grace marks indicated for several questions across different subjects.
According to the revised answer keys issued on October 22 and 23, Management has the highest number of questions marked for grace marks among the uploaded subject-wise documents, followed by Mathematical Sciences.
The revisions were made after the authority examined objections submitted by candidates against the provisional answer keys released on October 12, 2026. The deadline for submitting objections was October 14.
Based on the revised answer keys, the following questions have been marked as GRACE. Question numbers are provided for the A1 booklet unless otherwise specified.
Management (Subject Code 10): Five questions have been marked for grace marks — Questions 25, 51, 60, 68 and 84.
Mathematical Sciences (Subject Code 26): Four questions have been marked for grace marks — Questions 4, 5, 13 and 58.
English (Subject Code 04): Three questions have been marked for grace marks — Questions 3, 56 and 62.
Economics (Subject Code 03): Three questions have been marked for grace marks — Questions 35, 59 and 88.
Physical Sciences (Subject Code 25): Three questions have been marked for grace marks — Questions 16, 21 and 22.
Kannada (Subject Code 02): Two questions have been marked for grace marks — Questions 36 and 54.
Life Sciences (Subject Code 28): One question has been marked for grace marks — Question 11.
History (Subject Code 06): One question has been marked for grace marks — Question 85.
Political Science (Subject Code 05): One question has been marked for grace marks — Question 43.
General Studies (Paper 1, Subject Code 00): One question has been marked for grace marks — Question 32 in booklet A1 and Question 12 in booklet A2.
In total, 24 question entries have been marked for grace marks across these 10 subjects, including General Studies. This count refers to the revised answer-key entries, not the number of marks awarded to an individual candidate.
Apart from identifying questions for grace marks, KEA has revised answers to several other questions.
In some cases, the authority has accepted more than one answer as correct.
For instance, the revised answer keys indicate:
Life Sciences: Question 49 in booklet A1 has four accepted options.
Mathematical Sciences: Question 89 in booklet A1 has three accepted options.
Economics: Question 58 in booklet A1 has two accepted options.
Commerce: Question 57 in booklet A1 has three accepted options.
Physical Sciences: Question 30 in booklet A1 has two accepted options.
These changes are separate from questions explicitly marked for grace marks.
Candidates should compare their responses with the revised answer key corresponding to their subject and booklet version.
The question numbers differ across booklet versions A1, B1, C1 and D1. Therefore, candidates should not use question numbers from another version while estimating their scores.
The revised answer keys also contain a note stating that accepted objections were considered by subject experts and that no changes were made to questions and answers where objections were not accepted.
Candidates can check the revised answer keys and subsequent announcements on the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.
The authority has not specified a KSET 2026 result date in the uploaded revised answer-key notices.