KSET 2026 Exam Day Instructions: Check bell timings, OMR guidelines and important rules

Bengaluru, October 5: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued detailed exam-day instructions for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026, scheduled to be conducted on October 11, 2026. The examination will be held from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, with Paper 1 carrying 50 questions for 100 marks and Paper 2 carrying 100 questions for 200 marks.

According to the official circular, candidates should complete frisking and photo verification at least one hour before the first bell. They will be allowed to enter the examination hall after producing their admission ticket and valid identity card.

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