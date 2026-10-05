KSET 2026 Exam Day Instructions: Check bell timings, OMR guidelines and important rules

Bengaluru, October 5: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued detailed exam-day instructions for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026, scheduled to be conducted on October 11, 2026. The examination will be held from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, with Paper 1 carrying 50 questions for 100 marks and Paper 2 carrying 100 questions for 200 marks.
According to the official circular, candidates should complete frisking and photo verification at least one hour before the first bell. They will be allowed to enter the examination hall after producing their admission ticket and valid identity card.
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9:30 am: First bell. Candidates should be seated after frisking and photo verification.
Candidates will receive separate OMR answer sheets for Paper 1 and Paper 2 and must mark answers only on the designated sheet for each paper.
Candidates must write their name and register number on both OMR sheets and carefully shade the relevant circles.
The register number on the OMR sheet should be checked against the number printed on the admission ticket.
9:45 am: Second bell. Question paper packets will be distributed to invigilators, and question booklets will be distributed to candidates at 9:55 am.
Candidates must enter the question booklet version code and serial number on the OMR sheet and sign it.
Candidates must not open the question booklet or begin answering before the third bell.
10:00 am: Third bell. Candidates can begin the examination.
After 10:00 am, candidates will not be allowed to enter or leave the examination hall until the session ends.
12:00 noon: First caution bell, indicating two hours have been completed.
12:30 pm: Second caution bell, indicating 30 minutes are remaining.
12:55 pm: Last caution bell, indicating five minutes remain.
1:00 pm: Examination ends. Candidates must stop answering, and the OMR sheets will be collected before they leave the hall. Candidates will receive the bottom-sheet replica along with their question booklets.
KEA has warned candidates to strictly follow instructions issued by examination officials. Breach of silence, using books or notes, communicating with other candidates, copying, taking the OMR sheet or question paper outside the hall, impersonation, tearing the OMR sheet and other forms of misconduct can attract disciplinary action and criminal prosecution.
Candidates should therefore reach their examination centres well in advance and carefully follow the OMR and bell-timing instructions to avoid any last-minute issues.