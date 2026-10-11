KSET 2026 Exam Concludes: 1.17 lakh candidates appear, 91% attendance recorded across Karnataka

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced that the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 was successfully conducted on Sunday, October 11, across the state. According to official figures released by KEA, approximately 91% of registered candidates appeared for the examination.

Of the 1,29,212 candidates who registered for KSET 2026, a total of 1,17,017 appeared, while 12,195 candidates were absent.

The examination was conducted for 37 subjects at 326 centres spread across 11 districts in Karnataka.