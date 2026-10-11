KSET 2026 Exam Concludes: 1.17 lakh candidates appear, 91% attendance recorded across Karnataka

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced that the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 was successfully conducted on Sunday, October 11, across the state. According to official figures released by KEA, approximately 91% of registered candidates appeared for the examination.
Of the 1,29,212 candidates who registered for KSET 2026, a total of 1,17,017 appeared, while 12,195 candidates were absent.
The examination was conducted for 37 subjects at 326 centres spread across 11 districts in Karnataka.
Total registered candidates: 1,29,212
Candidates appeared: 1,17,017
Candidates absent: 12,195
Attendance percentage: Approximately 91%
Absentee percentage: Approximately 9%
Total subjects: 37
Examination centres: 326
Districts covered: 11
Examination date: October 11, 2026
The attendance figures indicate that more than nine out of every ten registered candidates appeared for the examination.
KSET is conducted to determine candidates' eligibility for appointment as assistant professors in colleges and universities in Karnataka, subject to the applicable recruitment rules.
According to an official update shared by KEA on its verified X account, arrangements were made to monitor examination centres through a command centre established at the authority's office.
KEA Executive Director H Prasanna, Administrative Officer Islamuddin Gadyal and Examination Controller Archana were present at the command centre to oversee the conduct of the examination.
The authority confirmed that the examination was conducted successfully across the designated centres.
The KSET 2026 examination was conducted across 37 subjects, and the results will determine the eligibility status of candidates based on the applicable qualifying criteria.