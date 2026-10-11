Exams

KSET 2026 Exam Concludes: 1.17 lakh candidates appear, 91% attendance recorded across Karnataka

KSET 2026 was conducted successfully on October 11, with 1,17,017 candidates appearing out of 1,29,212 registered applicants. KEA reported approximately 91% attendance across 326 examination centres in 11 districts.
KSET 2026 Exam Concludes
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The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced that the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 was successfully conducted on Sunday, October 11, across the state. According to official figures released by KEA, approximately 91% of registered candidates appeared for the examination.

Of the 1,29,212 candidates who registered for KSET 2026, a total of 1,17,017 appeared, while 12,195 candidates were absent.

The examination was conducted for 37 subjects at 326 centres spread across 11 districts in Karnataka.

KSET 2026: Attendance and examination statistics

  • Total registered candidates: 1,29,212

  • Candidates appeared: 1,17,017

  • Candidates absent: 12,195

  • Attendance percentage: Approximately 91%

  • Absentee percentage: Approximately 9%

  • Total subjects: 37

  • Examination centres: 326

  • Districts covered: 11

  • Examination date: October 11, 2026

The attendance figures indicate that more than nine out of every ten registered candidates appeared for the examination.

KSET is conducted to determine candidates' eligibility for appointment as assistant professors in colleges and universities in Karnataka, subject to the applicable recruitment rules.

KEA monitors KSET 2026 examination through command centre

According to an official update shared by KEA on its verified X account, arrangements were made to monitor examination centres through a command centre established at the authority's office.

KEA Executive Director H Prasanna, Administrative Officer Islamuddin Gadyal and Examination Controller Archana were present at the command centre to oversee the conduct of the examination.

The authority confirmed that the examination was conducted successfully across the designated centres.

The KSET 2026 examination was conducted across 37 subjects, and the results will determine the eligibility status of candidates based on the applicable qualifying criteria.

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