KSET 2026 Dress Code: What male and female candidates can wear; check exam-day rules

KSET 2026 Dress Code: With the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 scheduled for Sunday, October 11, candidates should take note of KEA's dress code and exam-day restrictions before heading to the centre. The test will be held in a single session from 10 am to 1 pm, covering both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has prescribed separate dress-code instructions for male and female candidates for the examinations it conducts. The emphasis is on simple clothing, minimal pockets and accessories, and footwear that does not create complications during security checks.