KSET 2026 Answer Key Objection Results Today after 10:30 AM: KEA announces category certificate correction

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will make the results of objections raised against the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 provisional answer keys available today, October 26, 2026, after 10:30 am.
In a press note dated October 24, KEA stated that candidates will be able to check the subject-wise outcome of objections through the official candidate portal. The authority has also issued a separate notification regarding the correction of category certificate numbers for certain Scheduled Caste candidates.
KSET 2026 was conducted on October 11, while the provisional answer keys for Paper 1 and Paper 2, covering 37 subjects, were released on October 12.
Candidates were allowed to raise objections until October 14. Following scrutiny by subject experts, KEA published the revised answer keys on October 23.
According to KEA, the outcome of objections submitted against the provisional answer keys will be made available on the candidate portal after 10:30 am on October 26.
Candidates can visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea, to access the relevant link.
The authority has clarified that objections submitted without supporting documentary evidence will not be considered.
The objection results will help candidates understand how the representations submitted against the provisional answer keys were examined.
However, candidates should note that this announcement concerns the disposal of answer key objections and not the declaration of the KSET 2026 examination results.
In another press note dated October 23, KEA announced an opportunity for certain candidates to correct their category certificate numbers.
The facility concerns candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste subcategories identified as SCA, SCB and SCC.
KEA stated that some candidates had entered incorrect category certificate numbers while submitting their KSET 2026 applications.
To address the issue, the authority will enable the correction facility on October 28, 2026, after 10 am.
Candidates concerned with these details can access the facility through the designated KSET candidate portal at kearecruitment.karnataka.gov.in.
The authority has clarified that candidates who have already provided the correct certificate details need not submit them again.
The correction opportunity is intended for the specified category certificate details and should not be treated as a general application correction window.
Candidates who submitted objections against the KSET 2026 provisional answer keys can check the outcome through the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.