KSET 2026 Answer Key Objection Results Today after 10:30 AM: KEA announces category certificate correction

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will make the results of objections raised against the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 provisional answer keys available today, October 26, 2026, after 10:30 am.

In a press note dated October 24, KEA stated that candidates will be able to check the subject-wise outcome of objections through the official candidate portal. The authority has also issued a separate notification regarding the correction of category certificate numbers for certain Scheduled Caste candidates.

KSET 2026 was conducted on October 11, while the provisional answer keys for Paper 1 and Paper 2, covering 37 subjects, were released on October 12.

Candidates were allowed to raise objections until October 14. Following scrutiny by subject experts, KEA published the revised answer keys on October 23.