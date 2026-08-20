KSDNEB GNM Result 2026: Karnataka GNM supplementary results declared at ksdneb.org

How to check Karnataka GNM Supplementary results 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of the Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board’s official website at ksdneb.org.

Step 2: Find the KSDNEB GNM supplementary examination results 2026 link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Go to the KSDNEB GNM ‘Student-wise Result’.

Step 4: Follow the link to land on the Karnataka GNM supplementary exam results 2026 page

Step 5: Fill in the login credentials such as registration number

Step 6: Submit the login credentials

Step 7: The KSDNEB GNM result 2026 for the first, second or third year will displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Download and keep the hard copy of KSDNEB GNM marksheet for future need

The KSDNEB has also allowed candidates to access to answer scripts or revaluation. The window will be available from August 21 to 28, 2026. One should pay Rs 500 per subject for photocopies of answer sheet and Rs 500 for revaluation.