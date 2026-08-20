KSDNEB GNM Result 2026: Karnataka GNM supplementary results declared at ksdneb.org

The Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board (KSDNEB) is all set to announce the KSDNEB GNM 2026 results. It will soon activate the annual KSDNEB Karnataka GNM results 2026 link for July-August supplementary exams. Candidates who appeared for the supplementary exams can access the Karnataka 1st and 2nd year Nursing results 2026 on the official portal at ksdneb.org.
The Board has conducted the GNM supplementary examination from July 28 to August 1, 2026. The Karnataka GNM supplementary practical exams were held from August 6 to 14, 2026. Students can also access the KSDNEB exam results marksheet till they receive the original passing certificate.
KSDNEB GNM result 2026 highlights
How to check Karnataka GNM Supplementary results 2026?
Step 1: Open the official portal of the Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board’s official website at ksdneb.org.
Step 2: Find the KSDNEB GNM supplementary examination results 2026 link flashing on the homepage
Step 3: Go to the KSDNEB GNM ‘Student-wise Result’.
Step 4: Follow the link to land on the Karnataka GNM supplementary exam results 2026 page
Step 5: Fill in the login credentials such as registration number
Step 6: Submit the login credentials
Step 7: The KSDNEB GNM result 2026 for the first, second or third year will displayed on the screen.
Step 8: Download and keep the hard copy of KSDNEB GNM marksheet for future need
The KSDNEB has also allowed candidates to access to answer scripts or revaluation. The window will be available from August 21 to 28, 2026. One should pay Rs 500 per subject for photocopies of answer sheet and Rs 500 for revaluation.