KRDP Recruitment 2026: Are the 12,878 government job vacancies genuine? What candidates should verify

A recruitment advertisement claiming to offer 12,878 Central government jobs under the Khadi Reforms and Development Programme (KRDP) has raised questions about its authenticity, even as applications are being invited through a dedicated website.
The 20-page document, bearing advertisement number Adm. I-/NGR/KRDP/2 (117)/2026-27, describes KRDP as a statutory body under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).
However, official government records identify the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), rather than KRDP, as the statutory body responsible for khadi and village industries development.
This distinction is significant for job seekers, particularly because the advertisement claims thousands of vacancies for candidates with qualifications ranging from Class 10 to postgraduate degrees.
The document lists 12,878 tentative vacancies across 13 categories of Group B and Group C posts.
Among the largest allocations are:
Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): 3,712 vacancies
Village Industries Worker: 2,140 vacancies
Lower Division Clerk: 1,232 vacancies
Junior Assistant: 1,206 vacancies
Field Officer: 1,026 vacancies
Supervisor Grade III: 834 vacancies
Technical Officer: 596 vacancies
The advertisement specifies an age limit of 18 to 40 years, subject to applicable relaxations, and claims that there is no application fee.
It also outlines a two-stage application process, with registration closing on November 25 and final submission scheduled until November 30, 2026.
These are claims made in the circulated advertisement and should not be treated as independently verified government recruitment details.
The central issue concerns the identity and legal status of the recruiting organisation.
According to the Ministry of MSME's official records, KVIC was established under the Khadi and Village Industries Commission Act, 1956.
Government documents also describe the Khadi Reform and Development Programme as an initiative implemented by KVIC with assistance from the Asian Development Bank.
The recruitment advertisement, however, describes KRDP itself as a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament and claims it was established in 1959.
The document does not identify the legislation under which this separate statutory body was established.
This creates an important discrepancy that requires clarification from the competent government authority.
The website mentioned in the advertisement, krdp.org.in, contains pages promoting the recruitment.
However, its recruitment section has also displayed notices stating that the career portal and detailed recruitment documents are coming soon, while a separate application page describes online applications as active.
These differing messages add to the need for independent verification.
The presence of an advertisement on a website, or its republication by employment portals, does not by itself establish that the recruitment has been authorised by a government department.
The discrepancies identified in the advertisement raise concerns, but they do not, by themselves, establish a definitive finding of fraud.
As of October 28, independent confirmation of the advertised 12,878 vacancies from KVIC or the Ministry of MSME has not been established in the sources reviewed for this report.
An official clarification would be necessary to resolve the advertisement's status.
For now, candidates should treat the recruitment notice as unverified, rather than as a confirmed Central government employment opportunity.