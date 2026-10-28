KRDP Recruitment 2026: Are the 12,878 government job vacancies genuine? What candidates should verify

A recruitment advertisement claiming to offer 12,878 Central government jobs under the Khadi Reforms and Development Programme (KRDP) has raised questions about its authenticity, even as applications are being invited through a dedicated website.

The 20-page document, bearing advertisement number Adm. I-/NGR/KRDP/2 (117)/2026-27, describes KRDP as a statutory body under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

However, official government records identify the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), rather than KRDP, as the statutory body responsible for khadi and village industries development.

This distinction is significant for job seekers, particularly because the advertisement claims thousands of vacancies for candidates with qualifications ranging from Class 10 to postgraduate degrees.