KNRUHS Telangana NEET UG Web Options 2026: First phase window closes on September 1

After seat allotment, selected candidates will have to pay a University fee of Rs 12,000 through the online payment gateway and download their allotment order. They must then report to the allotted medical college within the deadline mentioned in the order, submit the required original certificates and pay the applicable tuition or college fee.

Candidates should therefore complete and save their choices well before the September 1, 12 noon deadline, rather than waiting until the final hours.