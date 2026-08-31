KNRUHS Telangana NEET UG Web Options 2026: First phase window closes on September 1

KNRUHS Telangana, has opened the first phase of web-option entry for MBBS admissions under the Competent Authority Quota for the academic year 2026-27. Candidates who have been included in the final merit list can submit their preferred medical colleges through the official counselling portal until 12 noon on September 1, 2026.
The web-option facility became available from 6 am on August 29 through the KNRUHS admission portal, tsmedadm.tsche.in. The exercise covers eligible NEET UG 2026 candidates seeking admission to government as well as private unaided minority and non-minority medical colleges affiliated with KNRUHS. Candidates belonging to categories including EWS, PWD, PMC, CAP and SCCL are also included in the process.
A key point for candidates is that there is no prescribed limit on the number of choices they can enter. Students can list as many eligible colleges as they are genuinely interested in joining, according to their preference and eligibility. The university has also advised candidates to take a printout of their saved options after completing the exercise.
However, candidates should be careful while finalising their preferences. KNRUHS has stated that candidates who do not exercise web options in the first phase will not be permitted to submit options in subsequent counselling phases. Similarly, a candidate who receives a seat based on their submitted choices but does not join the allotted college will also become ineligible for further web-option exercises.
After seat allotment, selected candidates will have to pay a University fee of Rs 12,000 through the online payment gateway and download their allotment order. They must then report to the allotted medical college within the deadline mentioned in the order, submit the required original certificates and pay the applicable tuition or college fee.
Candidates should therefore complete and save their choices well before the September 1, 12 noon deadline, rather than waiting until the final hours.