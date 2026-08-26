KNRUHS Telangana NEET UG Web Options 2026 dates to be announced soon

The window to fill web options will be available at tsmedadm.tsche.in

The candidates need to keep their roll number and registration number of NEET UG 2026 handy to fill the web options

The list of colleges and courses will be displayed on the screen

The candidates need to select the colleges and courses

A preference number or preference order should be given to each college

The candidates will be able to slide up/ down the preferences (before the final submission)

Once you are sure about the college options, click on the 'Submit' button and lock the preferences