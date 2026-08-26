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KNRUHS Telangana NEET UG Web Options 2026 dates to be announced soon

KNRUHS Telangana is likely to release NEET UG final merit list 2026 soon, and the web options dates will be announced simultaniously
KNRUHS Telangana NEET UG Web Options 2026
KNRUHS Telangana NEET UG Web Options 2026Representative official website image
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KNRUHS Telangana is set to begin NEET UG Round 1 counselling 2026 for 85% state-quota seats. The final merit list is expected soon, as the admission authority will close the window to file objections to the provisional merit list at 12:00 pm on August 26. KNRUHS might take a day (as per previous years' trends) to process the final merit list. Once the final merit list is released, KNRUHS will begin the web options process.

KNRUHS Telangana NEET UG Web Options 2026: Important instructions

  • The window to fill web options will be available at tsmedadm.tsche.in

  • The candidates need to keep their roll number and registration number of NEET UG 2026 handy to fill the web options

  • The list of colleges and courses will be displayed on the screen

  • The candidates need to select the colleges and courses

  • A preference number or preference order should be given to each college

  • The candidates will be able to slide up/ down the preferences (before the final submission)

  • Once you are sure about the college options, click on the 'Submit' button and lock the preferences

  • Once locked & submitted, the candidates will not be able to edit the preferences

Before filling the choices, list colleges by preference on paper and review them thoroughly. Make sure your preferences are realistic and strategic. For a highly competitive college, candidates with medium ranks in the NEET UG exam might find it difficult to get admission. Therefore, strategically plan your choices based on your NEET rank.

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