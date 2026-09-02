KNRUHS Telangana NEET UG Seat Allotment 2026 for Phase 1 counselling to be released soon

KNRUHS Telangana is all set to release the NEET UG seat allotment 2026 for the Phase 1 counselling soon. The window to fill the web options was closed on September 1, and the processing of the seat allotment result is underway. All the candidates who filled the choices/ college preferences are eligible for the seat allotment result (subject to merit rank and vacant seats). KNRUHS has not confirmed an official release date for the seat allotment, but it can be expected anytime soon.