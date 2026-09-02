KNRUHS Telangana NEET UG Seat Allotment 2026 for Phase 1 counselling to be released soon

KNRUHS Telangana is all set to release the NEET UG seat allotment 2026 for the Phase 1 counselling soon. The window to fill the web options was closed on September 1, and the processing of the seat allotment result is underway. All the candidates who filled the choices/ college preferences are eligible for the seat allotment result (subject to merit rank and vacant seats). KNRUHS has not confirmed an official release date for the seat allotment, but it can be expected anytime soon.
The Phase 1 seat allotment download link will be activated through tsmedadm.tsche.in, and the PDF of the allotment list will be uploaded on knruhs.telangana.gov.in.
Official release date: Not yet confirmed
Official website link: tsmedadm.tsche.in
Expected release date: Usually, seat allotment is released within 3 days from the last date to web options
Details required to download seat allotment: NEET UG roll number, mobile number and date of birth
Dates of reporting: Not yet confirmed
Candidates who are getting the allotment as per the first preference must accept the seat and complete the reporting process. Failing to accept the seat before the specified deadline will bar students from participating in second phase counselling.
Allotted candidates have to pay the University fee of Rs 12,000/- (Rupees Twelve Thousand only) for the MBBS course through the payment gateway by using an online payment method (Debit Card/Credit Card/Internet Banking) and download the allotment order.