KNRUHS Telangana NEET UG Merit List 2026 to be released soon at knruhs.telangana.gov.in

Applicants must note that the rank list released on August 1 is different from the KNRUHS Telangana NEET UG merit list 2026 that will be released soon. The rank list will have the state ranks of candidates based on NEET UG AIR. Those who featured in the state rank list are allowed to register for the counselling process. KNRUHS releases a separate merit list because not all students featured on the rank list register for the counselling process. Seat allotment is based purely on merit rank, not state rank.