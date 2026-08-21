KNRUHS Telangana NEET UG Merit List 2026 to be released soon at knruhs.telangana.gov.in

KNRUHS Telangana closed the registration window for NEET UG counselling 2026 under CQ (Competent Quota) on August 20 at 6:00 PM. The next stage in the admission process is the declaration of the merit list. KNRUHS has not announced an official update on this and does not announce a date every year. Therefore, candidates need to visit the official website, knruhs.telangana.gov.in, regularly for updates.
KNRUS Telangana MBBS and BDS process under CQ involves release of merit list, opening of web options and declaration of seat allotment result. Out of these stages, KNRUHS confirms official dates only for the web options window. Candidates will be provided a three-day window to fill their college preferences. Only candidates on the merit list are eligible to fill web options.
Applicants must note that the rank list released on August 1 is different from the KNRUHS Telangana NEET UG merit list 2026 that will be released soon. The rank list will have the state ranks of candidates based on NEET UG AIR. Those who featured in the state rank list are allowed to register for the counselling process. KNRUHS releases a separate merit list because not all students featured on the rank list register for the counselling process. Seat allotment is based purely on merit rank, not state rank.
KNRUHS will initiate the web options process only after the conclusion of MCC NEET UG Round 1 counselling 2026. MCC has already released the revised timeline for state-level counselling (all states) as well, but the admission authroity KNRUHS is yet to finalise the dates officially.