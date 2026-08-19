KNRUHS Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2026: Registration reopens, apply by August 20

KNRUHS Telangana has issued an official notification reopening NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration for 85 per cent state quota seats. The university confirmed that it reopened the registration window after receiving numerous requests from aspirants. The registration window reopened on August 18 (2:00 PM), and the last date to complete the registration process is August 20 (6:00 PM).
Direct link to fill the KNRUHS NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration form
Here are the important instructions to register for counselling -
The candidates must first complete the Mobile Number and email ID registration
You need to enter your NEET UG roll number, All India Rank, date of birth, mobile number and email ID
You will receive two different OTPs for mobile and email ID validation
Enter the OTP and confirm the preliminary registration
The second step is candidate registration, followed by data updating and certificate upload
All the certificates have to be uploaded in PDF format
After the successful completion of all the stages of the application form, students can take the printout of the confirmation page
KNRUHS will prepare the merit list for Competent Quota (CQ) after August 20, but the exact date for the release of merit ranks has not been finalised yet. Students are advised to check the KNRUHS admission portal regularly for updates on the merit list. Usually, the university releases it directly, and it does not announce a release date every year. The web options procedure begins only after the merit list is released.