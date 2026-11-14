KNRUHS Telangana NEET PG Web Options 2026 to close on November 15: Important instructions

KNRUHS Telangana opened the window to fill web options for state-level convenor quota NEET PG counselling 2026 on November 13. Eligible candidates, as per the merit list, are allowed to choose college and course preferences till 2:00 PM on November 15. Only a 48-hour window has been provided to fill the web options. However, the official notification does not clearly specify the release date of the seat allotment results. As per previous years' trends, the seat allotment results are released within 2-6 days from the last date of web options.