KNRUHS Telangana NEET PG Web Options 2026 to close on November 15: Important instructions

KNRUHS Telangana opened the window to fill web options for state-level convenor quota NEET PG counselling 2026 on November 13. Eligible candidates, as per the merit list, are allowed to choose college and course preferences till 2:00 PM on November 15. Only a 48-hour window has been provided to fill the web options. However, the official notification does not clearly specify the release date of the seat allotment results. As per previous years' trends, the seat allotment results are released within 2-6 days from the last date of web options.
KNRUHS Telangana University Fee Details for NEET PG 2026 counselling
The University Fee specified by the admission authority is Rs 35,000. However, this is not the tuition fee. This fee is only applicable to accept the seat and download the seat allotment letter. The candidates must pay the tuition fee separately at the allotted institute. The fee details are available on the official website - knruhs.telangana.gov.in.
Telangana NEET PG Web Options 2026 Important instructions
Here are the suggested important institutes for the candidates execising/ exercised the web options -
The web options window is only open at tspgmed.tsche.in. The candidates must be careful with fake or unofficial links.
NEET PG roll number, registration number, mobile number and rank details are mandatory to fill the web options.
It is important to check the list of colleges, courses, seat matrix and fee details available on the KNRUHS portal before filling the options.
The candidates who filled the web options must download the confirmation acknowledgement for future reference.
Once the options are submitted, the preference order cannot be edited.
The seat allotment result will be displayed on the official website of KNRUHS and tspgmed.tsche.in.
The seat allotment letter will be generated only after paying the mandatory tuition fee.
The candidates must report to the respective allotted institute within the deadline specified by KNRUHS. Failing to confirm admission at the allotted institute will lead to cancellation of admission and makes ineligible for the second phase counselling.