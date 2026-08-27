KMAT Karnataka 2026 Registration Last Date Approaching: Check exam date and key application instructions

The deadline to apply for KMAT Karnataka 2026 is approaching, and the Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) will close the online registration window on August 31. Candidates who have not yet completed the application should not wait until the final hours, especially because the details entered in the form must match their official records.
The Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2026 is scheduled for September 13, 2026. The examination will be held as a home-based online remote-proctored test. Candidates appearing for MCA will take the test from 10 am to 12 noon, while the MBA examination is scheduled from 2 pm to 4 pm.
Candidates should enter their name exactly as it appears on their School Leaving Certificate. Enter the date of birth as it appears on the Class 10 certificate, in the prescribed format
Applicants have to select their nativity status carefully. Candidates who do not belong to Karnataka by birth or domicile should select the Non-Karnataka option
Another detail that deserves attention is the course selection. Candidates applying for MBA or MCA must select the appropriate examination while filling out the form. Those wishing to appear for both tests have to register separately for each examination and will receive separate hall tickets
Candidates must also keep scanned copies of their passport-size photograph and signature ready before beginning the application. The official instructions specify a maximum file size of 200 KB for both. The application fee for either MBA or MCA is Rs 873.60, inclusive of GST and platform charges
The KMAT 2026 admit card release date and mock-test date have not yet been announced. Candidates should therefore regularly check the official website for further instructions.