KMAT Karnataka 2026 Registration Last Date Approaching: Check exam date and key application instructions

Candidates should enter their name exactly as it appears on their School Leaving Certificate. Enter the date of birth as it appears on the Class 10 certificate, in the prescribed format

Applicants have to select their nativity status carefully. Candidates who do not belong to Karnataka by birth or domicile should select the Non-Karnataka option

Another detail that deserves attention is the course selection. Candidates applying for MBA or MCA must select the appropriate examination while filling out the form. Those wishing to appear for both tests have to register separately for each examination and will receive separate hall tickets