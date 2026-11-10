Exams

KMAT Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at kmatindia.com: MBA, MCA exam on November 14

KMAT 2026 admit card is expected soon at kmatindia.com. The MBA and MCA entrance exams will be held on November 14 from 10 am to 12 noon.
KMAT Admit Card 2026
KMAT Admit Card 2026Representative image of KMAT Admit Card 2026
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The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) is expected to release the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2026 admit card shortly on its official website, kmatindia.com.

With the examination scheduled for Saturday, November 14, 2026, candidates are awaiting confirmation of the hall ticket release date. The official KMAT website continues to display 'TBA' (To Be Announced) against the admit card release schedule.

The examination will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon for both MBA and MCA aspirants.

KMAT Admit Card 2026: Important details

According to the official schedule:

  • Registration deadline: October 31, 2026

  • Admit card release: Yet to be announced

  • Practice test date: Yet to be announced

  • KMAT 2026 examination: November 14, 2026

  • Examination timings: 10 am to 12 noon

Once released, registered candidates can download their admit cards through the official KMAT portal.

KMAT 2026 exam pattern: 120 questions in two hours

The examination will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions divided into three sections.

For MBA candidates:

  • Language Comprehension: 40 questions

  • Mathematical Skills: 40 questions

  • Basic Aptitude: 40 questions

For MCA candidates:

  • Language Comprehension: 40 questions

  • Mathematical Skills: 40 questions

  • Logical Reasoning: 40 questions

Each correct answer carries one mark, with no negative marking for incorrect responses.

KMAT 2026: Exam mode and instructions

According to the official key-dates page, KMAT 2026 will be conducted as a home-based, online remotely proctored examination lasting two hours.

Candidates should ensure they have a reliable internet connection and check the instructions issued with their admit cards.

The examination facilitates admission to MBA, PGDM and MCA programmes at participating institutions across Karnataka.

Candidates can monitor kmatindia.com for the admit card release announcement and further examination instructions.

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