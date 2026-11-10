KMAT Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at kmatindia.com: MBA, MCA exam on November 14

The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) is expected to release the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2026 admit card shortly on its official website, kmatindia.com.
With the examination scheduled for Saturday, November 14, 2026, candidates are awaiting confirmation of the hall ticket release date. The official KMAT website continues to display 'TBA' (To Be Announced) against the admit card release schedule.
The examination will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon for both MBA and MCA aspirants.
According to the official schedule:
Registration deadline: October 31, 2026
Admit card release: Yet to be announced
Practice test date: Yet to be announced
KMAT 2026 examination: November 14, 2026
Examination timings: 10 am to 12 noon
Once released, registered candidates can download their admit cards through the official KMAT portal.
The examination will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions divided into three sections.
For MBA candidates:
Language Comprehension: 40 questions
Mathematical Skills: 40 questions
Basic Aptitude: 40 questions
For MCA candidates:
Language Comprehension: 40 questions
Mathematical Skills: 40 questions
Logical Reasoning: 40 questions
Each correct answer carries one mark, with no negative marking for incorrect responses.
According to the official key-dates page, KMAT 2026 will be conducted as a home-based, online remotely proctored examination lasting two hours.
Candidates should ensure they have a reliable internet connection and check the instructions issued with their admit cards.
The examination facilitates admission to MBA, PGDM and MCA programmes at participating institutions across Karnataka.
Candidates can monitor kmatindia.com for the admit card release announcement and further examination instructions.