KMAT Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at kmatindia.com: MBA, MCA exam on November 14

The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) is expected to release the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2026 admit card shortly on its official website, kmatindia.com.

With the examination scheduled for Saturday, November 14, 2026, candidates are awaiting confirmation of the hall ticket release date. The official KMAT website continues to display 'TBA' (To Be Announced) against the admit card release schedule.

The examination will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon for both MBA and MCA aspirants.