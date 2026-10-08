KLEEE 2027 Registration Underway: Phase 1 exam from December 3 to 7; apply by December 2

KL University has opened the application process for the KLEEE 2027, conducted for admission to its BTech programmes. According to the university's admissions portal, the Phase 1 examination will be held from December 3 to 7, 2026, while the last date to submit applications is December 2, 2026.
Candidates interested in applying can visit the official admissions website, admissions.kluniversity.in, to complete the registration process.
Last date to apply: December 2, 2026
Admit card availability: December 2–6, 2026
KLEEE Phase 1 exam dates: December 3–7, 2026
Phase 2 exam dates: Not yet announced
Phase 3 exam dates: Not yet announced
The university has not yet published the examination schedules for the second and third phases.
Candidates seeking admission to BTech programmes must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with at least 60% aggregate marks and 60% in the prescribed group subjects.
Students who studied Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) are eligible for BTech programmes, including Biotechnology, subject to the university's admission requirements.
KL University also accepts scores from JEE Main, JEE Advanced and recognised state-level engineering entrance examinations for BTech admissions.
Visit admissions.kluniversity.in.
Select the online application option.
Complete the registration using the required personal details.
Fill in the academic and application information.
Complete the applicable payment and submission process.
Save the application confirmation for future reference.
Candidates should complete registration before December 2 and regularly check the official website for admit card instructions, examination updates and subsequent phase schedules.