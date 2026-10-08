Exams

KLEEE 2027 Registration Underway: Phase 1 exam from December 3 to 7; apply by December 2

KL University has opened KLEEE 2027 applications for BTech admissions. The Phase 1 entrance examination is scheduled from December 3 to 7, 2026. Check eligibility, exam pattern and registration details.
KLEEE 2027 registration
KLEEE 2027 registrationofficial website image of KLEEE 2027 dates
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KL University has opened the application process for the KLEEE 2027, conducted for admission to its BTech programmes. According to the university's admissions portal, the Phase 1 examination will be held from December 3 to 7, 2026, while the last date to submit applications is December 2, 2026.

Candidates interested in applying can visit the official admissions website, admissions.kluniversity.in, to complete the registration process.

KLEEE 2027 Phase 1: Important dates

  • Last date to apply: December 2, 2026

  • Admit card availability: December 2–6, 2026

  • KLEEE Phase 1 exam dates: December 3–7, 2026

  • Phase 2 exam dates: Not yet announced

  • Phase 3 exam dates: Not yet announced

The university has not yet published the examination schedules for the second and third phases.

KLEEE 2027 eligibility criteria

Candidates seeking admission to BTech programmes must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with at least 60% aggregate marks and 60% in the prescribed group subjects.

Students who studied Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) are eligible for BTech programmes, including Biotechnology, subject to the university's admission requirements.

KL University also accepts scores from JEE Main, JEE Advanced and recognised state-level engineering entrance examinations for BTech admissions.

How to apply for KLEEE 2027

  1. Visit admissions.kluniversity.in.

  2. Select the online application option.

  3. Complete the registration using the required personal details.

  4. Fill in the academic and application information.

  5. Complete the applicable payment and submission process.

  6. Save the application confirmation for future reference.

Candidates should complete registration before December 2 and regularly check the official website for admit card instructions, examination updates and subsequent phase schedules.

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