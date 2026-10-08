KLEEE 2027 Registration Underway: Phase 1 exam from December 3 to 7; apply by December 2

KL University has opened the application process for the KLEEE 2027, conducted for admission to its BTech programmes. According to the university's admissions portal, the Phase 1 examination will be held from December 3 to 7, 2026, while the last date to submit applications is December 2, 2026.

Candidates interested in applying can visit the official admissions website, admissions.kluniversity.in, to complete the registration process.