KIITEE 2027 Application Form Released at kiitee.kiit.ac.in; phase 1 registration begins, exam dates awaited

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, has opened registrations for the KIIT Entrance Examination (KIITEE) 2027, inviting applications for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the deemed-to-be university.

According to the official KIITEE calendar, the Phase 1 application process commenced on November 10, 2026. The university has activated the application facility at kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

However, the exact Phase 1 registration deadline and examination dates have not yet been published on the official calendar. Candidates should therefore follow subsequent announcements rather than relying on dates from previous admission cycles.