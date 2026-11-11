KIITEE 2027 Application Form Released at kiitee.kiit.ac.in; phase 1 registration begins, exam dates awaited

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, has opened registrations for the KIIT Entrance Examination (KIITEE) 2027, inviting applications for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the deemed-to-be university.
According to the official KIITEE calendar, the Phase 1 application process commenced on November 10, 2026. The university has activated the application facility at kiitee.kiit.ac.in.
However, the exact Phase 1 registration deadline and examination dates have not yet been published on the official calendar. Candidates should therefore follow subsequent announcements rather than relying on dates from previous admission cycles.
An important aspect of KIITEE is that the examination covers programmes across several academic disciplines, with eligibility conditions and test syllabuses differing according to the course selected.
The university offers admission routes for programmes in engineering, computer applications, nursing, biotechnology, law, management, design and other disciplines.
However, not every programme follows the same entrance examination or admission procedure.
For instance, the university has clarified that MBBS and BDS admissions will be conducted through NEET 2027 and the applicable counselling process, rather than KIITEE.
Candidates should therefore check the programme-specific admission route before submitting their applications.
According to the eligibility criteria published on the university's admissions website:
BTech: Applicants must have passed Class 12 in 2025 or 2026, or be appearing in 2027. The published criteria specify Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects, along with an eligible third subject and the prescribed minimum marks.
BBA: Candidates require at least 50% in Class 12, with Mathematics, Business Mathematics, Economics or Statistics among their subjects.
BCA: At least 50% in Class 12, with Mathematics as one of the subjects.
Integrated Law programmes: A minimum of 45% in Class 12. BSc LLB applicants must have studied in the Science stream.
BSc Nursing: Candidates require at least 45% in Physics, Chemistry and Biology combined, along with a pass in English, subject to the prescribed age limits.
For BTech applicants, the website also specifies a date-of-birth requirement of July 1, 2006, or later.
Candidates seeking postgraduate admission must satisfy the qualifications prescribed for their selected programmes.
KIITEE is conducted in multiple phases, but candidates should await the university's official 2027 phase-wise schedule.
The university has advised applicants to check their programme eligibility and follow the applicable examination and counselling instructions.
Candidates can access the registration portal, eligibility criteria and syllabus resources through kiitee.kiit.ac.in.