Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exam Dates 2027 Announced: Exams from March 1, results expected in May

The Kerala General Education Department has announced the SSLC, Plus One and Plus Two examination dates for 2027, with the Class 10 board examinations scheduled to begin on March 1 and the Higher Secondary examinations on March 2.

General Education Minister N Samsudheen announced the examination schedule at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, November 12.

According to the announcement, the SSLC examinations will be conducted from March 1 to 30, 2027. The first- and second-year Higher Secondary examinations, along with Vocational Higher Secondary examinations, will take place from March 2 to 30.

The government has also announced practical examination dates, model examination schedules and the expected result declaration timeline.