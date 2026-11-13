Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exam Dates 2027 Announced: Exams from March 1, results expected in May

The Kerala General Education Department has announced the SSLC, Plus One and Plus Two examination dates for 2027, with the Class 10 board examinations scheduled to begin on March 1 and the Higher Secondary examinations on March 2.
General Education Minister N Samsudheen announced the examination schedule at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, November 12.
According to the announcement, the SSLC examinations will be conducted from March 1 to 30, 2027. The first- and second-year Higher Secondary examinations, along with Vocational Higher Secondary examinations, will take place from March 2 to 30.
The government has also announced practical examination dates, model examination schedules and the expected result declaration timeline.
The SSLC examinations will commence on March 1 and conclude on March 30, 2027.
The examinations will begin at 9.30 am on most days. However, the March 8 examination will begin at 2 pm.
Important dates include:
SSLC IT practical examinations: February 1–15, 2027
SSLC model examinations: February 16–20, 2027
SSLC theory examinations: March 1–30, 2027
Answer sheet evaluation: April 5–27, 2027
Expected result declaration: First week of May 2027
Approximately 4.25 lakh students are expected to appear for the SSLC examinations across 3,049 centres, including seven centres each in Gulf countries and Lakshadweep.
Registration for the March 2027 SSLC examinations will begin on November 18, 2026, through the newly introduced Unified Examination Management System (UEMS).
The Higher Secondary First Year (Plus One) and Second Year (Plus Two) examinations will be conducted from March 2 to 30, 2027.
Most examinations will begin at 9.30 am, while examinations scheduled for March 12 and 30 will commence at 2 pm.
The announced schedule includes:
Plus Two practical examinations begin: January 25, 2027
Higher Secondary model examinations: February 11–24, 2027
Plus One and Plus Two theory examinations: March 2–30, 2027
Answer sheet evaluation begins: April 5, 2027
Expected result declaration: By May 15, 2027
Around nine lakh students are expected to appear for the first- and second-year Higher Secondary examinations at approximately 2,000 centres across Kerala, the Gulf region and Lakshadweep.
The first- and second-year Vocational Higher Secondary examinations will also be conducted from March 2 to 30, 2027.
Approximately 53,000 students are expected to appear for the VHSE examinations across 389 centres.
The practical examinations for second-year VHSE vocational subjects are scheduled to begin on January 15, 2027.
The Education Department has also announced the second-term examination schedule for the current academic year.
The Christmas examinations will be conducted from December 8 to 17, 2026.
For Lower Primary classes, the examinations will take place from December 11 to 17.
Schools will hold Christmas celebrations on December 18 before closing for the holidays. Classes will resume on December 28.
Students are advised to check the official examination websites for the detailed subject-wise timetables and subsequent instructions.