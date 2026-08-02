Kerala SET Result July 2026 expected release date based on previous years' trends

Kerala SET Result July 2026 is expected to be released by the first week of September. However, there has been no official confirmation from the LBS Centre, the exam's conducting body. Based on the last 5 sessions' exam trends, results are usually released within 30-42 days after the exam concludes. Therefore, a similar timeline can be expected for the July 2026 session as well.
The prediction below is purely based on the previous years' trends -
Expected release date 1: by September 2, 2026 (40% chance)
Expected release date 2: by September 10, 2026 (10% chance)
Expected release date 3: by or before September 15, 2026 (50% chance)
Here are the previous years' trends of result announcement -
January 2026: Exam date - February 22, Result date - March 17, Gap days: 25 days
July 2025: Exam date - August 24, 2025, Result date - September 29, 2025, Gap days: 35 days
January 2025: Exam date - February 2, 2025, Result date - March 20, 2025, Gap days: 42 days
If we clearly observe the previous years' trends, the January 2025 session results were delayed by 42 days after the exam. However, the January 2026 session had an early announcement. LBS Centre will not officially release an exact date for the result announcement.