Kerala SET July 2026 Result Soon: What previous years' answer key-to-result gaps show

The Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) July 2026 result is expected to be announced soon by the LBS Centre for Science and Technology. The examination was conducted on September 20, 2026, after the original August 2 schedule was postponed. The provisional answer key was released on September 22, and candidates were allowed to submit objections during the prescribed window.

The LBS Centre has not announced an official result date yet. However, the timelines from recent Kerala SET sessions provide an indication of how much time has previously elapsed between the publication of the answer key and the result.