Kerala SET July 2026 Result Soon: What previous years' answer key-to-result gaps show

The Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) July 2026 result is expected to be announced soon by the LBS Centre for Science and Technology. The examination was conducted on September 20, 2026, after the original August 2 schedule was postponed. The provisional answer key was released on September 22, and candidates were allowed to submit objections during the prescribed window.
The LBS Centre has not announced an official result date yet. However, the timelines from recent Kerala SET sessions provide an indication of how much time has previously elapsed between the publication of the answer key and the result.
The January 2026 result was officially published on March 17, while the provisional answer key had been released on February 23.
For the July 2025 session, LBS Centre published the original answer key on August 25, followed by a rectified answer key on September 28. The result was published on September 29.
The January 2025 session also followed a longer timeline. The answer key was released on February 4, while the result was published on March 20.
The July 2024 session saw the provisional answer key released on July 29, one day after the examination, while the result was announced on September 3.
For the current July 2026 session, the provisional answer key was released just two days after the September 20 examination. Candidates were given time to raise objections, after which the LBS Centre has to consider the challenges and complete the evaluation process.
Based purely on the recent answer-key-to-result timelines, the gap has ranged from 22 to 44 days. Therefore, the historical data places the July 2026 result within a broad October 2026 window, but this should not be treated as an official result date.
Candidates should keep checking the official Kerala SET July 2026 portal for the result announcement.