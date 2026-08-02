Kerala SET July 2026 concluded, will answer key release within one week?

Kerala SET July 2026 exam was conducted on August 2 in 36 subjects. The next important stage in the examination is the release of the answer key. As per the previous years' trends, the answer key is expected to be released within 3-7 days after the exam. Therefore, the test takers can expect the July 2026 session answer key within one week.
This prediction is based on previous years' trends, and there has been no official confirmation of the exact date from the exam authority.
Expected release date 1: by August 5, 2026 (50% chance)
Expected release date 2: by August 8, 2026 (50% chance)
Once the answer key is released, LBS Centre Kerala will open the window to file objections. If candidates find any mistakes in the questions/answers, they can file an objection, but they must provide proper justification or proof to support the objection. The answer keys will be released in PDF format separately for every subject.
Candidates beloning to the General catregory must score a minimum of 48 marks in Paper 1 and 2 together while the same for OBC category is 45 and 40 marks for SC/ ST category respectively. However, mere attaining pass marks will not be suffificent for the award of qualifying certificate. The candidates must feature in the list of top 6 percent qualified candidates list and clear the cutoff specified by the exam authority.