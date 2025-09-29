Kerala PSC exam candidate caught using ‘high-tech cheating devices’ in Kannur

A candidate attempting to sit for the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) Secretariat Assistant Main Examination at Payyambalam Government Vocational Higher Secondary School in Kannur was caught using sophisticated cheating methods on Saturday, September 27.

The suspect, 27-year-old P Muhammed Sahad from Peralassery, Kannur, was apprehended by a PSC Vigilance squad after suspicions were raised based on confidential monitoring information, as per a report by The Hindu.

High-tech cheating attempt

Police sources revealed that Sahad had a miniature camera attached to his shirt collar, which he used to capture the exam questions. The captured information was transmitted outside, and he received the answers via an earpiece connected to his mobile phone. This setup enabled him to attempt real-time cheating using external assistance.

When authorities attempted to arrest him, Sahad tried to flee but was quickly apprehended by a police team led by Kannur Town Inspector Sreejith Koderi. His mobile phone, earphones, and miniature camera were seized as evidence.

Investigation ongoing

Preliminary investigations indicate that Sahad was receiving help from outside accomplices. Police and PSC authorities are working to identify and locate these individuals to understand the full scope of the cheating operation.

The Kerala PSC has also launched a detailed inquiry into all examinations previously attended by Sahad to determine whether he had used similar methods in the past.

Sahad is expected to undergo thorough questioning before being presented before the Kannur Court. Authorities have stressed that strict action will be taken to ensure the integrity of PSC examinations and to prevent such incidents in the future.