Kerala PSC Civil Excise Officer (Trainee) exam provisional list OUT: Check here!

The Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) has announced the provisional merit list for the position of Civil Excise Officer (Trainee). The Civil Excise Officer (Trainee) post falls under the Excise Department, which is responsible for enforcing liquor and narcotics laws across Kerala.

Candidates who took the exam can check and obtain the merit list from the official website, keralapsc.gov.in . Notably, the merit list is based on the results of the OMR test on May 17, 2025, as well as the endurance test on September 16 and 17.

According to the merit list, a total of 223 individuals have been chosen for the next level of recruitment, which comprises Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Testing.

Shortlisted candidates should get their hall tickets for the tests from their OTR profiles by logging into the official website keralapsc.gov.in , then attend in person with their hall tickets and medical certificates in the specified format.

Candidates can get the provisional merit list by following the instructions below:

Visit the official website, keralapsc.gov.in .

On the home page, navigate to the Results section, then to the Short List.

Click the link to view the tentative merit list.

View the merit list PDF.